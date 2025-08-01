YSRCP delegation meets SEC

Guntur: YSRCP urged the State Election Commission to ensure that the upcoming local body by-elections are conducted in a transparent and impartial manner.

A delegation of YSRCP leaders, including former chief whip Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu, MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar, and NTR District YSRCP president Devineni Avinash met SEC Neelam Sawhney here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum outlining their concerns. The delegation emphasised the need for a free and fair electoral process, citing a deteriorating law-and-order situation and intimidation tactics by the ruling coalition that threaten the democratic rights of voters and candidates.

The YSRCP leaders expressed alarm over the prevailing atmosphere of fear, which they claim prevents voters from exercising their franchise freely. They highlighted specific instances of intimidation, including a reported threat by a leader named B Tech Ravi in Pulivendula, YSR Kadapa district, who warned candidates against filing nominations. “The ruling coalition is resorting to threats and violence to suppress opposition voices,” said Gadikota Srikanth Reddy. “We have urged the SEC to appoint honest and competent officials to oversee the elections,” he said.

The commissioner responded positively, noting that software for online nominations is ready and can be implemented upon government approval.

The delegation demanded robust security measures, including police protection for candidates filing nominations and comprehensive CCTV surveillance from the nomination stage to vote counting. Former MLA Malladi Vishnu criticised the coalition government for undermining democracy through what he described as a “Red Book Constitution” that enables attacks on political opponents. “The law-and-order situation has collapsed, and the ruling party is conspiring to manipulate elections through police complicity and coercion,” he stated. Vishnu pointed to recent municipal and corporation elections where abductions and inducements were used to sway outcomes, underscoring the need for stringent action.

MLC Mondithoka Arun Kumar accused the coalition government of orchestrating efforts to silence the opposition and prevent fair elections.