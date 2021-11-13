YSRCP does social justice with MLC posts

Amaravati: Giving priority to BCs, SCs and minorities, the YSRCP on Friday announced the names of 11 MLC candidates.

According to advisor to the Government and YSRCP state general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ensured that social justice was done while finalising the list of candidates.

The candidates, who would be contesting from eight districts under local authority constituencies quota, include Raghuraju- Vizianagaram, Varudu Kalyani and Vamsikrishna Yadav- Visakhapatnam, Ananta babu- East Godavari, Talasila Raghuram and Monditoka Arun Kumar- Krishna, Ummareddy Venkateswarlu, Murugudu Hanumantha Rao- Guntur, Tumati Madhava Rao- Prakasam, Bharat- Chittoor and Y Sivarami Reddy- Anantapur district.

Sajjala said of the total 14 MLC seats, including three under the MLA quota and 11 under the LAC quota, six seats were allotted to BCs and minorities, one for SCs, two for Kapus, one for Kshatriyas, two each for Kamma and Reddy communities.

He said of the 18 YSRCP MLCs present in the Legislative Council at present, 11 belong to BCs, SCs, and minorities. With the newly-elected members, the YSRCP MLC strength will go up to 32, including 18 from BCs, SCs and minorities.

Replying to a question on mounting debts of Discoms, Sajjala said the debts of Discoms stood at Rs 33,580 crore by 2014 and the dues increased to Rs 70,254 crore by the time the TDP government went out of power. "The TDP has no moral right to talk on Discom dues and approach ERC," he said.