YSRCP doing dirty tactics to malign govt: TDP

Kurnool: United Kurnool district Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders strongly condemned the alleged political dramas and divisive tactics of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders, urging them to stop misleading the public.

Addressing a press conference here at the district TDP office on Monday, Kurnool parliamentary president Palakurthi Thikka Reddy, accused YSRCP of continuing its “politics of deception” even after a massive defeat in the 2024 Assembly elections.

He stated that despite being reduced to just 11 seats, YSRCP leaders are still resorting to the same old tactics, from past incidents like the Kodi Kathi (knife attack) and Gulakarayi episodes to recent attempts to create unrest.

He warned that if YSRCP does not stop these theatrics, people may rise in protest and physically confront them on the streets.

Further speaking, Reddy alleged that a recent incident in Polakal village, C Belagal mandal, was a deliberate conspiracy by YSRCP to malign the government.

He claimed that on Mahalaya Pournami, two villagers, Gundlakonda Krishna and Gundlakonda Venkata Naidu, consumed alcohol and were later coerced by local YSRCP leaders to drink alcohol poured into an empty pesticide bottle.

They were then made to record a selfie video claiming they were committing suicide due to the lack of remunerative prices for onions. The video was circulated on social media after a call was made to the 108 ambulance service.

However, doctors at the hospital confirmed that the men had not consumed pesticide and had only consumed alcohol.

Reddy said this was a clear attempt to tarnish the State government’s image and exploit innocent farmers for political gain.

Highlighting the government’s efforts, other leaders, Mallela Rajasekhar Goud, KDCC Bank Chairman, Vishnuvardhan Reddy pointed out that due to extensive rainfall, crop yield has increased in Kurnool district. To support farmers, the government has fixed a Minimum Support Price (MSP) and initiated large-scale procurement of onions.

Farmers from neighboring Telangana districts are also bringing their produce to Kurnool markets.

They noted that even though there might be slight delays, procurement is happening smoothly. They further accused YSRCP of attempting to create an artificial shortage of urea, which Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu preemptively addressed, ensuring adequate supply for farmers.

The leaders recalled past efforts when local TDP representatives intervened to resolve issues faced by tobacco farmers and said the current government is similarly standing by onion farmers to safeguard their interests. The TDP leaders asserted that the increasing popularity of the coalition government’s “Super Six” welfare schemes has left YSRCP rattled ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

They accused YSRCP of resorting to low-level political tactics to discredit the government.

Citing the recent defeats of YSRCP in Pulivendula and Ontimitta, they expressed confidence that the same trend would be repeated across the State in the local body polls.

Kodumur MLA Boggula Dastagiri was also present.