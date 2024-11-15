  • Menu
YSRCP forms spl teams to support social media activists

They will work in coordination with party leaders, district representatives, and legal cell in their districts to ensure effective action

Tadepalli: Under the directions of party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, YSRCP has formed special teams to extend support to social media activists facing illegal detentions and arrests. These teams aim at providing legal assistance, offer reassurance, and boost their confidence through personal interaction and support.

The teams will work in coordination with party leaders, district representatives, and the legal cell in their respective districts to ensure effective action.

District-wise teams are Srikakulam: Seediri Appalaraju, Shyam Prasad, Vizianagaram: Bellani Chandrasekhar, Jogarao, Visakhapatnam: Bhagyalakshmi, K K Raju, East Godavari: Jakkampudi Raja, Vanga Geetha, West Godavari: K. Sunil Kumar Yadav, Jayaprakash (JP), Krishna: Monditoka Arun (MLC), Devabhaktuni Chakravarthy,

Guntur: Vidudala Rajini, Diamond Babu, Prakasam: T J R Sudhakar Babu, Venkataramana Reddy, Nellore: Ramireddy Prathap Reddy, P. Chandrasekhar Reddy (MLC), Chittoor: Gurumurthy (MP), Chevireddy Mohith Reddy, Anantapur: Kethireddy Venkatarami Reddy, Ramesh Goud,

Kadapa: Suresh Babu, Ramesh Yadav.

Meanwhile, YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed his concern over the attack on Narreddy Lakshma Reddy allegedly by TDP supporters in Julakallu village of Piduguralla mandal of Palnadu district.

He spoke to Lakshma Reddy over the phone, enquiring about the incident and assuring him that YSRCP stands firmly in his support.

He also spoke to Dr Chintalapudi Ashok Kumar at the Palnadu Hospital, where Lakshma Reddy is undergoing treatment, to understand the victim’s health condition. He instructed the medical team to provide the best possible medical care to ensure his speedy recovery.

