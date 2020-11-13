YSRCP fulfilled 90% promises made in manifesto, says Minister Audimulapu Suresh

Markapuram: The Chief Minister is an icon for the credibility and he has fulfilled about 90 per cent of the promises made in the manifesto, said the Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh.

He participated in the Padayatra in Peddaraveedu, marking the completion of three years to the Praja Sankalpa Yatra by the YSRCP president, after garlanding the statue of YS Rajasekhar Reddy on Thursday.

The Minister said that the public needed to satisfy the members in the Janmabhoomi committee to get any welfare schemes in the TDP government, but in the present government, the volunteers are coming to their homes and offering benefits under various schemes without considering the caste and creed.

He said that the volunteer system and village secretariats are a part of the transparent government system of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the welfare rule of the Chief Minister has brought more craze for Jagan Mohan Reddy now and the public who voted to TDP in 2019 are shifting to the YSRCP now.

The YSRCP mandal convener Palireddy Krishnareddy, former ZPTC Duggempudi Venkatareddy, Allu Venkateswara Reddy, Timmaraju, Kasu Venkatareddy and others also participated in the programme.