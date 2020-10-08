YSRCP government committed to quality education to poor, says Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy

Chittoor: Dy Chief K Narayanaswamy reiterated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was committed to ensure quality education to all sections of people through government educational institutions at par with corporate schools by way of introducing English medium and other schemes like Amma Vodi. Education would be the most effective and powerful instrument for eradicating poverty among all sections, he added.



Participating in Jagananna Vidya Kanuka programme here on Thursday, Narayana Swamy said that all the government schools were being provided with infrastructure under Naadu-Nedu programme. Amma Vodi was one of the most successful schemes under which each mother of the student would be credited with Rs 15,000 per year. Under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka scheme, 42 lakh students would be supplied with uniforms, shoes, school bag, textbooks, note books, belt, socks and tie free of cost. During his Praja Samkalpa Yatra, Jagan Mohana Reddy had decided to provide English medium of instruction in all government schools with an objective of equipping poor students for better employment opportunities, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled.

He regretted that certain political parties were opposing the Chief Minister in all his efforts for deriving political mileage. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, Chittoor MLA A Srinivasulu, district collector Dr. N B Gupta, joint collector V Veera Brahman, DEO Narasimha Reddy, ZP CEO Prabhakar Reddy, RDO Renuka and YSRCP leaders were present.