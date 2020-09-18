YSRCP government encouraging conversions, alleges BJP

Guntur: Former State president of BJP Kanna Lakshminarayana blamed the YSRCP for increasing attacks on Hindu religious institutions and temples. Temples are under attack since YSRCP government came to power in the state, he alleged.



He said BJP will explain the attacks on temple to Hindus.

Addressing media here on Friday, he found fault with the police for arresting the BJP leaders going to participate in the 'Chalo Amalapuram' programme. He recalled that he was detained in the house for two days and prevented from participating in the programme.

He criticised that the YSRCP government is doing vote bank politics. He alleged that non-bailable cases were booked against 41 Hindu youth at Antarvedi and demanded the government to withdraw the cases immediately. He alleged that lands belonging to Hindu temples were encroached and appointing employees of the other religions in the Hindu temples. He demanded that the government order an inquiry into it.

He alleged that the State government was encouraging conversions. He remembered that the government did not arrest at least one accused in connection with chariot burning case at Antarvedi. He warned that he would take the situation in AP to the notice of the Centre.