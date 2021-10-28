YSRCP Government eyeing assets of aided institutions: TDP

Mangalagiri: Former TDP MLC AS Ramakrishna on Wednesday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of hatching a conspiracy to take over the properties and assets of the aided educational institutions in the State.

Ramakrishna said that GOs 42, 50 and 51 should be withdrawn immediately as they were solely aimed at destroying the long-established aided education system running since pre-independent days. If the Chief Minister does not respond positively and in time, the whole State would soon resound with the echoes of slogans 'We don't want Amma Vodi' and 'We want Maa Badi'.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader said the latest revolt of teachers, students and parents in Visakhapatnam reflected the prevailing chaotic and anarchic situation in the AP education sector. That too, the protests and resentment came from the students and parents of two Christian minority aided schools. They clearly protested and demanded continuation of their aided institutions in the best interests of all sections of people.

Ramakrishna said that similar protests were being held in Kakinada, Guntur and other places. The teaching and non-teaching staff of colleges were also raising their voices against GO 42. The Chief Minister should have taken this decision after taking the opinion of the affected sections. Jagan Mohan Reddy's decision would cause serious loss to the students of middle class, lower and weaker sections of students.

The TDP leader recalled how philanthropists and educationists made huge donations to run the aided educational institutions.

The YSRCP regime was insulting the stalwarts and intellectuals who supported and nourished the aided institutions. If the present trend was allowed to continue, nobody would come forward to help in strengthening the education system. The government was neither providing necessary infrastructure nor allowing the aided institutions to render services.

Ramakrishna advised the government to change its policy at least after seeing the massive protests in Vizag. Over 1.96 lakh students were studying in 2,203 aided schools all over the State. Over 71,035 students were studying in 182 aided junior colleges. Over 2.50 lakh students were studying in 116 aided degree colleges. With just one decision taken by the Chief Minister, the future of lakhs of these students was plunged into crisis.

The TDP leader slammed the Chief Minister for speaking lies that the managements and teachers in aided institutions were not providing quality education. Loyola College in Vijayawada was running like a big university. The government was not hesitating to ruin such a good institution. It was clear how the ruling party was going forward with an ulterior motive. The circular was given to the aided institutions on Friday asking them to convey their decision on Monday, which was atrocious.

Ramakrishna expressed concern that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government was freely telling lies in order to implement its undemocratic decisions. It was wrongly saying that the aided institutions were voluntarily coming forward to merge with the government. The aided teachers were also being betrayed. The government promised them with facilities on par with the government teachers but now they were thrown on the streets.