YSRCP Government misleading court on housing scheme: TDP

Mangalagiri: TDP leader Alapati Rajendra Prasad on Tuesday accused the State government of trying to mislead even the court by getting a petition filed on the housing programme without even the knowledge of the petitioner.

Rajendra Prasad said that petitioner Podili Siva Murali is now saying that he had no intention of filing such a petition and that his certificates and identity documents were just taken for processing his housing application. It is now clear that the government is just going to betray the poor people in the name of giving 30 lakh house sites.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP leader pointed out that the petitioner has given his documents to YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Sivakumar for processing his application under the poor people's housing programme. The ruling party MLA obviously used the petitioner's documents to file a case against the housing programme in the court. But now, the petitioner's video was telling a different story and he clearly said that he didn't want to approach the court at all.

Rajendra Prasad deplored that the ruling YSRCP leaders and MLAs are stooping to very low levels to cheat the poor sections of society. The government itself trying to get the housing programme stalled in the court and then it wanted to blame the TDP for that. He alleged that the Jagan regime is cheating its own party cadres by misusing their names to file false cases in the courts.

By resorting to such mean tactics, the government has exposed its own incapability to construct houses for the poor any more in the State.

The TDP leader further said that the YSRCP leaders committed huge corruption in the distribution of houses. Over Rs. 150 cr public money was looted in just 500 acres in the Tenali Assembly constituency. Even Rs. 2,000 cr out of the total Rs. 3,700 Cr released by the Centre for housing programme was diverted to other programmes. Rajendra Prasad said that over Rs. 6,000 cr funds would be required for the Jagan government to construct houses for the poor from October 25. The government was presently not in a position to spend even 6 paise.

The TDP leader accused CM Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy of telling lies on each and every programme. Now, Sajjala should clarify how their government spent Rs 10,000 cr on housing when it had allocated a budget of just Rs 5,600 cr.