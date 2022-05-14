YSRCP govt facing ire of public: Nadendla Manohar

Vijayawada: Jana Sena leader Nadendla Manohar on Saturday came down heavily on YSRCP government. He said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had failed to fulfil the promises made during the elections, he said.

He questioned over the job calendar mentioned in the manifesto by YS Jagan during the polls. The JSP leader reminded the promise made by Jagan over making AP alcohol-free State but instead every village in AP are filled with wine shops. He alleged that the chief minister utterly failed to respond over cancellation of CPS. Manohar alleged that the YRSCP MLAs are facing the ire of the public in every village they are visiting. He said that YS Jagan is feeling the heat now as the polls are nearing.

He also alleged that the government failed tto provide ex-gratia which was supposed to compensate around Rs 7 lakh to each kin of farmers in the State. He said that YS Jagan is openly lying to the public