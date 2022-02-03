YSRCP govt. is not against employees, can resolve issues through talks, says Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a positive approach towards the employees. He said that employees should resolve the issues through discussions as the YSRCP government is not against the employees. The minister asked the employees not to forget that Jagan, who gave 27 percent IR as soon as he became chief minister. He called on employees to recognise that the state has been in financial trouble for the past two years due to the Coronavirus.

On the other hand, Reddy said that four DAs were given to employees of the electricity department at once with the approval of chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the committee on the PRC in the power sector which has to be set up in March has been set up now and assured that steps are being taken to resolve the issues of the remaining employees soon.

On the other hand, he responded to the formation of new districts. The minister made it clear that the reorganisation of districts is done based on the parliament constituencies and hence Markapuram cannot be set up as a district centre. He also said that he had talked to the CM about retaining the Revenue Division in Kandukur and a decision would be taken soon.

Minister Balineni clarified that he would meet the Chief Minister tomorrow to discuss issues related to the district and development programs and take the steps to resolve the issues.