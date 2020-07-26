YSRCP govt. to be held responsible for death of Nalanda Kishore: TDP leader Chinarajappa

TDP leader Chinarajappa demanded that the Vaikapa government be held responsible for the death of Nalanda Kishore, a close associate of former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao. "Should the liquor store time be increased if the corona is booming?" he asked. Chinarajappa was incensed that the government was messing with the lives of the people without focusing on their health. They want to provide better treatment for Coronavirus victims coming to quarantine centers. They demanded that the government provide healthy dining facilities.

Earlier, former chief minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday expressed shock over the death of Visakhapatnam-based social media activist Nalanda Kishore.

Naidu blamed the YSRCP government led by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for provoking the deceased to death by subjecting the 65-year-old activist to harassment and mental torture. It was only because of the false cases filed by the police that Kishore took it to his heart and succumbed.

The TDP demanded the government to take responsibility for the death of the activist. He was moved to different police stations and was subjected to a lot of mental and physical harassment.