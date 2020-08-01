YSRCP hails Governor's decision; TDP strongly opposes proposal

Vizianagaram: After getting approval from Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on formation of executive capital at Visakhapatnam, judicial capital at Kurnool and legislative capital at Amaravati, the Telugu Desam and YSR Congress parties have responded in different ways.



On Saturday, the YSRCP leaders and MLAs organised celebrations at several places. S Pareekshit Raju, YSRCP in-charge of Araku Lok Sabha constituency has organised a programme at Kurupam and K Srinivasa Rao, MLA of S Kota conducted programmes at Kothavalasa and applauded Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving State capital to North Andhra.

They stated that decentralisation was the only way for all-round development of the State and making Vizag as executive capital would be a boon and it would accelerate the progress of North coastal Andhra Pradesh. On the other side, former Union Minister and politburo member of TDP P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, has expressed his dissent over the formation of three capitals.

He wore a black ribbon and stated that the decision taken by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was undemocratic and unlawful. P Adithi Gajapathi Raju also stated that the government was implementing anti-public policies and damaging the name and fame of the State of Andhra Pradesh.











