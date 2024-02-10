YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika participates I. Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony

YSRCP Hindupur MLA candidate Deepika Garu from Hindupuram Constituency participated as the chief guest in the Ambedkar idol unveiling ceremony at Chaudeshwari Colony 2nd Ward SC Colony in Hindupuram town. In her speech, she mentioned that the Chief Minister of the state, Shri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, recently unveiled a 125 feet statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar, the creator of the Indian Constitution, in Vijayawada. Inspired by this, they organized a Bhumi Puja for the unveiling of Dr. BR Ambedkar's statue in Chaudeshwari Colony 2nd Ward SC Colony.

Mrs. Deepika Garu highlighted that Ambedkar made special reservations for the weaker sections of society, regardless of caste, religion, gender, race, etc. He also gave equal rights to women to excel in all fields and introduced welfare schemes for them. She expressed her desire to win the upcoming elections and continue the legacy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is highly regarded among the poor.

Several councilors, market yard director, ward incharges, former councilor, SC cell convenor, women's section convenor, YSRCP senior leaders, minority section president, student section leaders, and other party leaders and activists also participated in the event.