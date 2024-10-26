YSRCP holds rally against illegal sand mining

Nellore: YSRCP cadres headed by party district president Kakani Govardhan Reddy took out a huge rally from VRC Centre to the Collector office on Friday, protesting illegal sand mining. Later, they staged a dharna at the Collectorate.

The protesters raised slogans against TDP government for adopting new sand policy, which became a boon to that party leaders, instead to the real needy.

Speaking on the occasion, Kakani Govardhan Reddy alleged that the new sand policy introduced by the government is a bogus one. He pointed out that after the introduction of new sand policy, sand smugglers are openly doing illegally digging sand and transporting as the official machinery is acting at behest at the ruling party leaders.

Former MLAs N Prasanna Kumar Reddy, R Pratap Kumar Reddy and Mekapati Vikram Reddy, MLC P Chandrasekhar Reddy, ZP chairperson Anam Arunamma and party functionaries participated in the protest.