YSRCP ignored CMRF: Somireddy

Nellore: Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy has alleged that previous YSRCP government had totally neglected Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF), as it is indifferent over poor people’s health. On Saturday, he distributed Rs 44.5 lakh to 36 beneficiaries at his camp office here.

The MLA has pointed out that poor people were forced to approach private hospitals and to spend thousands of rupees following the negligence of former YSRCP government in providing CMRF during its tenure. He claimed, after the coalition government came to power, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu implemented CMRF in the interest of poor people’s health, despite serious financial crunch. Somireddy said, till date Rs 4.6 crore financial help was extended under CMRF in Sarvepalli constituency.

He thanked the Chief Minister for his initiative in considering the issue under humanitarian grounds.