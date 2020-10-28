YSRCP is afraid of fresh local body elections: Atchannaidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party AP President K Atchannaidu on Wednesday demanded State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar to issue a fresh notification for local body elections in the State, during the all-party meeting held by the Commission in Vijayawada.

Atchannaidu pointed out that massive irregularities and offences took place in the first phase polls held in March as the ruling YSRCP has attacked and humiliated even the SEC himself. Casteist allegations were made against Ramesh Kumar only to create a fear psychosis and hijack the election process altogether.

Speaking to media persons after meeting the SEC, the TDP leader said that the ruling YSRCP colluded with the police and the returning officers to get a large number of MPTC and ZPTC posts declared in its favour unanimously. The Chief Minister, Ministers and MLAs of YSRCP were activating in a strange manner with utter disregard for the democratic conventions of the elections. In an unabashed manner, the CM made open casteist remarks against SEC Ramesh Kumar without any respect to the Constitutional institution.

Atchannaidu said that in a very strange manner, the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was changing his stand in a whimsical way on local body elections. When the virus infections were at their peak in the State, the CM stuck to his demand adamantly for conducting the elections. He picked up a confrontation with the SEC on this. Now, the virus cases were showing a drop but the CM and YSRCP leaders were against conducting the elections. It was only because of the fear of defeat that the YSRCP was not ready to face the elections now.