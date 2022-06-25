YSRCP job mela draws good response in Chapadu

Chapadu (YSR District) : The YSRCP mega job mela organised at CBIT Institute of Engineering College in Pallavolu village of Chapadu mandal, YSR district on Saturday received huge response. Around 10,000 unemployed youths from across the district took part in the event. Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha along with Kadapa MP Y S Avinash Reddy, YSRCP National Secretary and Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy, Mydukuru MLA S Raghu Rami Reddy, YSRCP district president and Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu participated in the programme and urged the youth to utilise the opportunity.

Speaking on the occasion, Amzath Basha said the YSRCP was organising job mela in the interest of providing jobs to unemployed youth. Rajya Sabha member Vijaya Sai Reddy advised the youth to utilise the opportunity as MNCs offering huge salaries to selected youth.

MP Avinash Reddy said that those candidates, who failed to secure the jobs in job mela, need not be depressed as they can get job in second attempt as several MNCs continues to participate in job melas being organised by YSRCP in the entire state.

Mydukuru MLA S Raghu Rami Reddy, APSRTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy, AP Skill Development Chairman Ajay Reddy and State Agriculture Advisor Krishna Reddy were present.