'YSRCP job mela' fails to meet expectations

Tirupati: The two-day 'YSRCP job mela' began here on Saturday amid mixed feelings of the unemployed youth. While several youth attending the mela have expressed their dissatisfaction over the way it was held, a few were satisfied that it has provided a platform for them to secure a job. Though the candidates have expected that interviews will be held at the mela which can decide their future, it was not the case there. The companies have collected the resumes and told the candidates that they will get a message in a couple of days.

Elaborate arrangements were made in Tirupati and traffic was diverted in all the ways leading to SV University area where the YSRCP job mela is being held. YSRCP senior leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy told the media on Friday that 41,000 candidates had registered to attend the mela in Tirupati from Rayalaseema and Nellore. There was an expectation that more than 10,000 candidates may attend the interview after being shortlisted by the companies.

But the actual numbers did not match the expectations and the queue lines wore a deserted look. The Hans India tried to contact several candidates after they submitted their resumes to the companies. Many of them had come from Kadapa, Chittoor and Nellore districts anticipating that they will be interviewed as was told by the organisers.

But, the companies simply collected their resumes and sent them out saying that selected candidates will be intimated by Monday. A candidate from Kadapa district asked, "What the hell is going on? Just to submit the resume we need to travel from Proddatur to Tirupati? Instead, they would have asked us to submit resumes and other documents online. What criteria are they following?"

Some others have said that they don't have any choice of choosing companies and were asked to submit resumes to the allotted organisations. They were offering small jobs which do not suit the qualifications of the candidates. Most of the jobs being offered were salesmen, sales women, security guards, helpers, etc., which even diploma holders have to choose from.

Another candidate commented that they can find such jobs by approaching the companies directly even without melas. However, a few MNCs have stepped in to recruit Engineering graduates though in limited numbers.

YSRCP senior leader and MP V Vijayasai Reddy visited the job mela and said that about 1.30 lakh candidates have registered for the melas through a separate portal created for the purpose. It was open for two hours only daily to enable them to register. Still, the response was overwhelming. Similar melas will be held at Nagarjuna University and Andhra University, he said.