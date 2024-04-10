YSRCP Kadiri candidate BS Maqbool gets good support

The people inKadiri constituencyare showing their support for YSR Congress Party candidate B.S. Maqbool after witnessing the welfare initiatives introduced by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Villages are echoing with Jagan's slogans as the campaign gains momentum.

During the election campaign led by rural mandal leaders, B.S. Maqbool visited Maruvathanda, Middivaripalli, Moolapallithanda, and Ganganagaripalli villages. Warmly welcomed by the residents, Maqbool interacted with them, highlighting the development and welfare programs implemented by the state government.

The enthusiastic support from women, youth, and party workers was palpable as they cheered for the YSR Congress Party. Maqbool went door-to-door, urging voters to choose YS Jaganmohan Reddy for a second term to continue the progress and welfare initiatives.

Meanwhile, the opposition's promises were dismissed by Maqbool, calling them bogus and unrealistic. Residents were advised not to fall for false assurances and to support the YSR Congress Party for genuine development.

Various political leaders including former MLA Attar Chand Basha, State CEC members, BC Welfare Association members, and other party officials also joined the campaign, expressing their solidarity with the cause. The event was attended by a large number of YSR Congress Party supporters and activists, promising a strong showing in the upcoming elections.















