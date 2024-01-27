Live
YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool starts bullock cart competition
Highlights
YSRCP Kadiri candidate Maqbool has initiated the bullock cart competition in the Kadiri Rural Patnam Panchayat. He mentioned that this event holds...
YSRCP Kadiri candidate Maqbool has initiated the bullock cart competition in the Kadiri Rural Patnam Panchayat. He mentioned that this event holds great prestige among the villagers and farmers and is organized at the district level.
Maqbool Garu expressed gratitude to the participants and requested them to continue organising this competition annually. He also thanked several individuals, including Srinivas Reddy, Vajra Foundation & YSRCP Leaders, Kadiri Rural ZPTC Krishna Naik Garu, Sudhir Reddy Garu, Vamshidhar Reddy Garu, Anand Naik Garu, and other YCP leaders and activists for attending the event.
