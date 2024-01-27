  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool starts bullock cart competition

YSRCP Kadiri in-charge Maqbool starts bullock cart competition
x
Highlights

YSRCP Kadiri candidate Maqbool has initiated the bullock cart competition in the Kadiri Rural Patnam Panchayat. He mentioned that this event holds...

YSRCP Kadiri candidate Maqbool has initiated the bullock cart competition in the Kadiri Rural Patnam Panchayat. He mentioned that this event holds great prestige among the villagers and farmers and is organized at the district level.

Maqbool Garu expressed gratitude to the participants and requested them to continue organising this competition annually. He also thanked several individuals, including Srinivas Reddy, Vajra Foundation & YSRCP Leaders, Kadiri Rural ZPTC Krishna Naik Garu, Sudhir Reddy Garu, Vamshidhar Reddy Garu, Anand Naik Garu, and other YCP leaders and activists for attending the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X