YSRCP Kapu MLAs' silence on reservation flayed

Ongole(Prakasam Distrcit): Jana Sena Party (JSP) Prakasam district president Shaik Riyaz alleged that the YSRCP government is trying to intimidate Opposition parties by using force. He criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to keep the promises made during his padayatra, including reservation for Kapus, but the YSRCP MLAs from the community are silent over this.

Speaking at a press meet in Ongole on Wednesday with district vice-president Chittem Prasad, secretaries Ch Rambabu, Kalyan Mutyala and Rayani Ramesh and Addanki in-charge Kancharla Srikrishna, Shaik Riyaz said that YSRCP Kapu MLAs are trying to criticise JSP president Pawan Kalyan, but are mum on Jagan Mohan Reddy, who used them for his political benefit. He questioned why they are not questioning the CM for the five per cent reservation for Kapus, for which the Central government announced no objection.

He said that Ch Harirama Jogaiah and Mudragada Padmanabham know the sincerity of Pawan Kalyan, but it is the YSRCP Kapu MLAs presenting their community as a vote bank to Jagan Mohan Reddy. Riyaz said that by showing few incidents as reason, the government is trying to terrorise Opposition parties by enforcing restrictions on public rallies and meetings. He suspected that the Rajareddy Constitution is in force in the State instead of the Constitution of India. He said that though the government failed to develop the State, the Ministers in the cabinet are developing abusive language.The JSP leaders released posters of Yuvasakti programme, scheduled to be conducted at Ranasthalam in Srikakulam on January 12 and invited public and youth to attend and make it a grand success. They informed that youth can also get a chance to speak on the dais, by registering themselves by sending a mail to [email protected] or by dialling 08069932222 and explaining what topic they would like to discuss at the programme.