YSRCP launches ‘Praja Udyamam’ against privatisation of govt medical colleges

Anantapur: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has launched a statewide signature campaign opposing the proposed privatization of government medical colleges by the ruling coalition government.

Party district president Ananta Venkatarami Reddy unveiled the ‘Praja Udyamam’ campaign posters at the YSRCP district office in Anantapur on Friday, in the presence of party leaders, public representatives and activists.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy highlighted that prior to 2019, Andhra Pradesh had only 11 government medical colleges. Under the then chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, 17 new colleges were sanctioned with an investment of ₹8,300 crore, of which seven were completed within two years after the Covid-19 pandemic. Classes have already begun in five institutions, with two more nearing completion.

He alleged that the current coalition government is attempting to hand over colleges under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model to benefit associates of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. “Government medical colleges bring teaching hospitals and super-specialty services within the reach of the poor. Privatization will deprive the underprivileged of affordable healthcare,” Reddy said. The signature campaign will continue until November 22, followed by rallies at constituency and district headquarters.

Reddy recalled earlier protests against privatization, citing how similar attempts in 1998 under Chandrababu Naidu and in 1992 under N Janardhana Reddy were withdrawn due to public pressure.

He urged intellectuals, people’s organizations and Left parties to join hands with the YSRCP in opposing privatisation.