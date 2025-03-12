YSRCP leader Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy served notices over various cases

In a significant development ahead of the 2024 elections, YSRCP leader and former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy has received notices from Erragondapalem police in Prakasam district. This action is linked to five separate cases regarding violations of the election code of conduct during his campaign as a party candidate for the Ongole Parliament seat.

The allegations stem from incidents reported within the Erragondapalem constituency, where three cases were filed. Additional charges have also been registered in the nearby locations of Dornala and Peddariveerudu. Police have highlighted that one of the cases involves a reported threat directed at Erragondapalem Returning Officer, Srilekha.

The notices were delivered to Chevireddy at the YSRCP office in Ongole, instructing him to appear for questioning. The Erragondapalem police are conducting the inquiry into these violations as the election period heats up. As the political landscape evolves, this move underscores the scrutiny faced by candidates during election campaigns.