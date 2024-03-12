  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

YSRCP leader Sivakumar Singh joins TDP in Nellore in presence of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

YSRCP leader Sivakumar Singh joins TDP in Nellore in presence of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy
x
Highlights

Sivakumar Singh, the booth convener of the YCP in the 36th Division of Ambedkar Nagar under Nellore Rural Constituency, has made a significant...

Sivakumar Singh, the booth convener of the YCP in the 36th Division of Ambedkar Nagar under Nellore Rural Constituency, has made a significant political move by joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). His decision was announced in a ceremony held at the Nellore Rural TDP office, in the presence of Nellore Rural Constituency TDP Incharge Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy.

Expressing his pleasure at the new additions to the TDP, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy stated that the leaders from the Congress party who have joined them have done so with a positive mindset and are committed to the party's goals. He also mentioned that three more key leaders from the YSR Congress party are expected to join the TDP in Nellore Rural after the election notification is received.

The event was attended by several TDP leaders including Urundur Surendra Babu, Abdul Rasool, Bapanapalli Sasidhar, Abubakar, Challa Bhaskar, Simhachalam, Nandipati Israel, Nandipati Shyam, Biradala Subhash, Maruti, Shanmugam, Gopi, Abdul Jabir, Dhanunjaya, Sujan, Manohar, Sajid, Harun, and Jilani, among others.

With these new political alliances and the commitment of the leaders and party workers, the TDP in Nellore Rural is expected to strengthen its position and influence in the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X