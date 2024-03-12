YSRCP leader Sivakumar Singh joins TDP in Nellore in presence of Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy

Sivakumar Singh, the booth convener of the YCP in the 36th Division of Ambedkar Nagar under Nellore Rural Constituency, has made a significant political move by joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). His decision was announced in a ceremony held at the Nellore Rural TDP office, in the presence of Nellore Rural Constituency TDP Incharge Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy.

Expressing his pleasure at the new additions to the TDP, Kotam Reddy Sridhar Reddy stated that the leaders from the Congress party who have joined them have done so with a positive mindset and are committed to the party's goals. He also mentioned that three more key leaders from the YSR Congress party are expected to join the TDP in Nellore Rural after the election notification is received.

The event was attended by several TDP leaders including Urundur Surendra Babu, Abdul Rasool, Bapanapalli Sasidhar, Abubakar, Challa Bhaskar, Simhachalam, Nandipati Israel, Nandipati Shyam, Biradala Subhash, Maruti, Shanmugam, Gopi, Abdul Jabir, Dhanunjaya, Sujan, Manohar, Sajid, Harun, and Jilani, among others.

With these new political alliances and the commitment of the leaders and party workers, the TDP in Nellore Rural is expected to strengthen its position and influence in the constituency.