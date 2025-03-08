YSRCP leader stresses on HNSS canal expansion

Anantapur: YSRCP senior leader and former MLA Anantha Venkataram Reddy is batting for HNSS canal expansion first before taking up canal lining works. Politics should be set aside by ensuring more water flow in short span and thereby providing quick access to water for farmers, he added.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Reddy impressed on irrigation authorities and people’s representatives that canal expansion should be taken up first, explaining that it would be difficult for canal expansion if anything goes wrong if lining works are taken up first. He noted that canal should be widened to enable a flow of 10,000 cusecs of water. Distributor channels should be completed and the ayacut strengthened.

The YSRCP leader asked people’s representatives of Rayalaseema region to rise above politics and to work for canal widening. The region fought for bringing Krishna waters from Srisailam, but now when actually Krishna waters are flowing, the canal is unable to take more water because of its narrow passage, he stated.

Venkataram Reddy gave full credit to former CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy for bringing Krishna waters through HNSS project.