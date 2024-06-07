YSRCP Leaders addresses media in Hindupur, thanks cadre and people

In a recent press meet held at the YSRCP party office in Hindupuram constituency, several important leaders and activists including "Guddampally Venu Reddy", former coordinator "Konduru Venugopal Reddy", YSRCP leader "Madhumathi Reddy", and leader "Balaji Manohar" gathered to discuss the recent election results.

During the press meet, the leaders expressed their gratitude to the people representatives, leaders, and activists at every village and ward level who worked tirelessly during the election. They also congratulated the alliance that won with an overwhelming majority in the state, particularly praising MLA Balakrishna for his victory in the Hindupuram constituency.

The leaders highlighted the challenges faced during the election, with concerns raised about potential voter irregularities. They urged for transparency and fairness in the electoral process, emphasizing the importance of upholding democracy and the right to vote.

Additionally, the leaders called for a focus on the development of Hindupuram and urged the winning party to fulfill their promises to the people. They reassured their support to the activists and pledged to hold the government accountable for their actions.



