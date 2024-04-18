YSRCP Leaders Campaign in Vijayawada Central Constituency Ahead of Elections

NTR District YSRCP President YSRCP Central Constituency candidate Velampally Srinivasa Rao, MP candidate Keshineni Nani, along with local 63rd division corporator Modugula Tirupatamma, Ganesh and others, conducted a campaign in Radha Nagar Nagar and surrounding areas on Thursday.

The leaders interacted with the residents, discussed their issues, and assured them of addressing their concerns once elected. They received a warm reception from the locals who expressed their support for the party.

Speaking to the media, Velampally Srinivasa Rao stated that their main focus is on development and welfare initiatives for the people. He urged the residents to vote for the YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to ensure continued progress in the constituency.

MP candidate Keshineni Nani highlighted the achievements of the YSRCP government at the state level and promised to work tirelessly for the betterment of the Central Constituency if elected.

The campaign event was successful in rallying support for the YSRCP candidates, and the leaders expressed confidence in emerging victorious in the upcoming elections.