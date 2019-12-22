YSRCP leaders celebrate CM's birthday with pomp & gusto: Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: YSRCP leaders and activists celebrated Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's birthday with pomp and gusto here on Saturday.

MLA B Karunakar Reddy led the birthday celebrations held at the party office in the pilgrim city and cut a huge cake amidst loud cheers from the party activists who turned up in good numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy stated that party activists should dedicate themselves to serve the people and to strengthen the party. He spoke at length on the party programmes especially Navaratnalu welfare initiatives, the brain child of Chief Minister for the development of the state.

Meanwhile, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy met Chief Minister at his official residence at Tadepalli in state capital and greeted him. The Minister presented a flower bouquet and Sri Venkateswara Swamy prasadam to Jagan Mohan Reddy.