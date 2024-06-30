  • Menu
YSRCP leaders complain to Guv on attacks on party offices

YSRCP delegation led by Rajya Sabha member Y V Subba Reddy submits a petition on alleged attacks by TDP-Jana Sena on YSRCP offices, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday

YSR Congress Party leaders led by Rajya Sabha members Y V Subba Reddy, Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, former MP M Venugopala Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu complained to Governor S Abdul Nazeer over alleged attacks on YSRCP offices and party cadres by TDP and Jana Sena supporters.

Vijayawada : YSR Congress Party leaders led by Rajya Sabha members Y V Subba Reddy, Alla Ayodhyarami Reddy, former minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLC Marri Rajasekhar, former MP M Venugopala Reddy, former MLA Malladi Vishnu complained to Governor S Abdul Nazeer over alleged attacks on YSRCP offices and party cadres by TDP and Jana Sena supporters.

The YSRCP leaders alleged that the TDP cadres were attacking YSRCP leaders’ houses and properties and sought immediate intervention of Governor to stop the attacks.

Subba Reddy said that sites for party offices were sanctioned for YSRCP offices as per rules and it is unfair for TDP government to demolish the structures in the name of illegal structures.

Ayodhyarami Reddy said that the TDP was resorting to false propaganda on the expenditure for constructing YSRCP offices as more than Rs 500 crore though the party spent Rs 60 crore for 18 party offices. He appealed to TDP government to immediately stop attacks on YSRCP offices.

