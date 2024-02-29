YSRCP leaders demand TDP to cancel ticket for Mahasena Mahesh

In a press conference held at a city hotel, senior leaders of the YSRCP demanded that the Telugu Desam Party cancel the ticket allotted to Mahasena Rajesh, who recently made derogatory remarks towards the Brahmin community. The leaders, including V.V. Vamana Rao, expressed their outrage over Rajesh's comments in which he promised lavish gifts and accommodations to upper caste girls, particularly Brahmin girls, if they marry him in a Christian ceremony.

Vamana Rao criticized TDP President Nara Chandrababu Naidu for not showing respect towards the Brahmin community and failing to include them in the party's political plans. He stated that it is a disgrace for the Telugu Desam Party to allow candidates like Rajesh, who insulted Brahmin girls, to contest in the upcoming elections. The leaders warned that the Brahmin community would not support TDP candidates in the 175 constituencies if Rajesh's ticket is not revoked.

The YSRCP leaders also accused Chandrababu Naidu of neglecting the Brahmin community throughout his career and urged him to reconsider his decision to field Rajesh as a candidate. They emphasized that it is essential for TDP to show sensitivity towards all communities, including the Brahmins, in order to earn their support in the elections.

Other YSRCP leaders present at the press conference included Dronam Raju Srivatsav, Akella Venkataramanamurthy, Nanduri Subrahmanyam, PV Narayana, Josyula Suresh, and Rachakonda Dasharadharamaiah.