YSRCP leaders looting lands in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP leaders are looting lands in Visakhapatnam and Telugu Desam Party will not remain quiet with the irregularities witnessed across the district, warned TDP former minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Bandaru said the ruling party is trying to stop the Opposition party leaders by registering false cases against them. Even when the TDP leaders were jailed, the agitation will not be stopped, he stated.

The former minister alleged that the YSRCP leaders were threatening the industrialists in Visakhapatnam and grabbing their lands. Visakhapatnam east constituency MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu said Rajya Sabha member V Vijayasai Reddy had tweeted that the TDP leaders encroached 5,000 crores of property and demanded the statistics of such encroached lands.

The MLA challenged Vijayasai Reddy to take an oath at the East Point Colony Sai Baba temple to prove his involvement in land grabbing. He announced that if the MP proved the allegation, he would quit politics for good. Velagapudi wondered if the allegations were not proved, would the MP resign his post.