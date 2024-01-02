YSRCP leaders up in arms against party MLA in Pathapatnam

Srikakulam: Pathapatnam constituency is witnessing strong tussle between incumbent MLA Reddy Shanthi and vice MPP Vara Prasad. The YSRCP leaders are up in arms against Shanthi Reddy alleging that she was behaving in a dictatorial manner.



Varaprasad and his followers had been raising slogans against the MLA saying ‘Jagananna Muddu-MLA Vaddu.’

Even the YSRCP high command is said to be unhappy with ther MLA’s attitude and had cautioned her in the past. In the backdrop of this, Varaprasad intensified his efforts to get the party ticket and called on the party elders at Amaravati to convince them.

Another leader and Turpu Kapu community corporation chairman Mamidi Srikanth who is a close relative of YSRCP MLA Reddy Shanthi is also trying for the ticket. He too is not in good terms with the MLA.

The opposition TDP in-charge in this constiutency is former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana. He also has a long political history as his father Kalamata Mohan Rao was elected here for five times.

But local realtor Mamidi Govinda Rao is making his efforts to secure the TDP ticket. He met the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and expressed his desire to contest from Pathapatnam