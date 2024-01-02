Live
- India can check China’s supply-chain dominance
- Israeli central bank cuts interest rate to 4.5% amid war
- Sensex down more than 500 points
- WhatsApp Bans 71 Lakh Accounts in India, Know why
- TiE Hyderabad gets new president
- Japan earthquake toll increases to 30 as search continues for survivors
- Sharmila will shine in AP politics: VH
- Maha Truckers’ stir: Mumbai wakes up without milk & morning cuppa
- India’s power consumption dips by 2.3% in Dec
- Markets kick off 2024 on flat note
Just In
YSRCP leaders up in arms against party MLA in Pathapatnam
- Party leaders Vara Prasad and Mamidi Srikanth also in race to secure the YSRCP ticket
- Former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana and Mamidi Govinda Rao vying for TDP ticket
Srikakulam: Pathapatnam constituency is witnessing strong tussle between incumbent MLA Reddy Shanthi and vice MPP Vara Prasad. The YSRCP leaders are up in arms against Shanthi Reddy alleging that she was behaving in a dictatorial manner.
Varaprasad and his followers had been raising slogans against the MLA saying ‘Jagananna Muddu-MLA Vaddu.’
Even the YSRCP high command is said to be unhappy with ther MLA’s attitude and had cautioned her in the past. In the backdrop of this, Varaprasad intensified his efforts to get the party ticket and called on the party elders at Amaravati to convince them.
Another leader and Turpu Kapu community corporation chairman Mamidi Srikanth who is a close relative of YSRCP MLA Reddy Shanthi is also trying for the ticket. He too is not in good terms with the MLA.
The opposition TDP in-charge in this constiutency is former MLA Kalamata Venkata Ramana. He also has a long political history as his father Kalamata Mohan Rao was elected here for five times.
But local realtor Mamidi Govinda Rao is making his efforts to secure the TDP ticket. He met the party national general secretary Nara Lokesh and expressed his desire to contest from Pathapatnam