YSRCP left 85 lakh tonnes of garbage in State: Ponguru

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has alleged that instead of promoting good governance, the previous YSRCP government handed over 85 lakh tonnes of garbage along with loans worth crores of rupees to the coalition government, while stepping down from power in 2024 elections.

As part of the ongoing Swarna Andhra- Swachh Andhra initiative, the Minister has flagged off a rally organised with around 5,000 people including students and social organisations in the city on Saturday.

Addressing the gathering, Narayana alleged that the previous YSRCP government always focussed on how to loot public money instead of promoting fair governance. Asserting his government’s commitment over removal of garbage by October 2, 2026, he appealed the people to extend their support for the purpose as it will be a mammoth task to the government, if done all by itself.

The Minister said that as part of this initiative the government is conducting SASA programme on third Saturday every month. He appealed the general public to hand over e-Waste materials like non-functioning old TVs, computers, printers, electronic items, at the collection centres set up in the city, which would recycle it.

As part of the initiative in maintaining proper sanitation, the government has proposed to provide highly sophisticated cleaning machines for all 123 municipalities in the State very soon.

On this occasion, a rally was held from VRC to Narthaki Centre in the city. Earlier, the Minister has inaugurated Bio Mining Unit along with Pollution Control Board Chairman Krishnaiah, Swachh Andhra Corporation Managing Director Anil Kumar Reddy at the Dumping Yard located in Allipuram village. NUDA Chairman Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, in-charge Municipal Commissioner OY Nandan and there were present.