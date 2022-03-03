YSRCP likely to allot Rajya Sabha seat to Adani family

Vijayawada: Speculation is mounting over probable candidates for Rajya Sabha seats to be selected by YSRCP.

It may be noted that the term V Vijayasai Reddy, Suresh Prabhu, Y V Chowdary and TG Venkatesh of BJP will be completed by June 21 and a notification to fill the seats is to be issued soon.

As the ruling YSRCP is going to get all the four Rajya Sabha seats, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is said to be keen on continuing the RS seat for Vijayasai Reddy and offer another RS seat to a family member of industrialist Adani according to party sources.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Y V Subba Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Botcha Satyanarayana are also in the race for Rajya Sabha seat.

Comedian Ali met the Chief Minister several times and the CM reportedly assured him that he would get a call from party office, probably on Rajya Sabha seat. It is said that the CM may allot one seat to Minorities and another to SC, ST or Kapu community.