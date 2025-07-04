YSRCP made AP a debt-ridden State, asserts Savitha

Somandepalli: Minister Savitha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, accusing him of resorting to “corpse politics” to stay relevant.

She stated that under the leadership of Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA government is progressing with development and welfare as its two eyes.

Participating in the “First Step Towards Good Governance” programme held at Somandepalli mandal headquarters, the minister visited households to gather direct feedback from citizens on the one-year performance of the NDA-led government.

She personally interacted with people to understand whether they received welfare scheme benefits and instructed officials to immediately address any lapses in delivery.

She expressed satisfaction at the public’s positive response and stated that although there are no elections at present, the NDA leaders are stepping into the public domain to assess the government’s impact, following Chandrababu Naidu’s directive.

“Unlike the previous YSRCP government, which distanced itself from people after coming to power, we are engaging directly with the public,” she said.

Taking a dig at Jagan, she remarked that his “Recall Manifesto” campaign is merely an attempt to assert his political relevance.

“Corpse politics has become Jagan’s habit,” she added, criticising his approach to public issues.

She asserted that within just one year, the NDA has brought Andhra Pradesh back on track after the damage caused during the YSRCP regime.

She said that Chandrababu’s governance gives equal importance to both development and welfare and that all election promises are being fulfilled.

She concluded by saying that the only thing Jagan did during his five-year rule was deceive the people.

The event was attended by NDA alliance leaders and party workers from Somandepalli mandal.