YSRCP manifesto announcement postponed

The YSRCP manifesto announcement, which was scheduled to take place on the 20th of this month, has been postponed. The party has changed its strategy following the release of the election schedule. Despite this delay, the manifesto exercise has reached its final stages as the YCP gears up for the 2024 elections, boasting that 99 percent of its 2019 manifesto has been implemented.

YCP Party President Jagan recently met with regional coordinators to discuss the manifesto and campaign roadmap. The party is focusing on the welfare of farmers, workers, women, youth, and students, reaffirming its commitment to these key issues. The slogan for the upcoming manifesto is "What he says, he does", emphasizing Jagan's track record of following through on promises.

Sources within the YSRCP indicate that the manifesto will prioritise welfare schemes and introduce new initiatives to benefit both the poor and middle class. It is speculated that the manifesto may include an upgraded version of the Navratnas scheme, focusing on infrastructure development and other guarantees.

Although there were expectations for the manifesto announcement to coincide with preparatory meetings, it has been postponed to a later date. However, YSRCP leaders assure that the manifesto will be more comprehensive and beneficial than ever before. The people of the state are eagerly awaiting the announcement, given their belief that Jagan will deliver on his promises.