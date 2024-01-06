YSRCP MLA and officials distribute increased pension in Rayachoti, thanks YS Jagan

District Collector Girisha PS, MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy Legislative Mandal Deputy Chairman Zakia Khanam recently conducted a distribution program for increased pensions and new pensions under the YSR Pension Donation. The event took place at the Rayachoti Municipal Office.

During the event, the District Collector announced that a pension of Rs 3,000 per month will be given to eligible individuals starting from January 1st. He mentioned that unlike other states, their state has implemented a secretariat system to ensure government schemes reach the poor.

The District Collector also highlighted the convenience of the secretariat system, stating that eligible individuals no longer need to visit offices to receive their pensions. Instead, pensions are now being delivered to the doorsteps of deserving recipients. This has led to the increased respect and independence of grandparents who no longer have to rely on their families for their needs.

The collector said that the government schemes in the state are being transparently distributed to deserving individuals without the need for bribes and also given high priority to education and healthcare, with the establishment of 2000 schools in Annamaiya district and the construction of a medical college in Madanapalli.

Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy expressed his appreciation for Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy, who implemented welfare schemes as promised in the manifesto. He commended the Chief Minister for providing good governance and ensuring the transparent distribution of government schemes to all eligible individuals.

Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Jagiakanam emphasized that the state government is committed to providing government schemes to all deserving individuals, regardless of their caste or creed. He praised the volunteer system in the state, which ensures that every scheme reaches the people.

During the event, cheques worth two lakh rupees each were handed over to the family members of sanitation workers who passed away while on duty. Additionally, mega checks worth Rs. 588,000 were distributed to 196 beneficiaries of Rayachoti town under the YSR Pension program.

The event was attended by various officials, including Municipal Chairman Fayaz Bhasha, Market Yard Chairman Venkateshwarlu, Municipal Commissioner Ganga Prasad, DRDA PD Satyanarayana, Municipal Councillors, Secretariat staff, and beneficiaries.