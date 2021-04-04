YSRCP MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy fires on TDP, BJP for its religious politics in Andhra Pradesh

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the opposition is doing politics by making religion as objective. He told the media on Sunday that it was unfortunate that a person who had criticized the BJP was now supporting it. He alleged that they are conspiring to defeat the ruling party with religious motives. "Opposition parties have been politicising the demolition of temples," Bhumana asserted

Bhumana said everyone knew that TDP activists were behind the attacks on temples. He said that God is being used as a weapon without talking about development and welfare and opined that those who have faith in God will not make such remarks.

He accused that the opposition was trying to incite religious hatred and reminded that Andhra Pradesh is a state where there is no religious hatred. Bhumana said that religious peace in Tirupati was not disturbed and that God Himself would punish the misdeeds of the opposition.

Meanwhile, the campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election has been going with major political parties accusing each other on various issues. The election will be held on April 17 followed by the results on May 2.