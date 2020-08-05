YSRCP MLA complains to Alla Nani over negligence of doctors at coronavirus hospitals in Anantapur

Anantapur MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has lodged a complaint with Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Alla Nani over the negligence of Anantapur doctors. He said it was inappropriate for doctors to underestimate coronavirus victims, lacked a humanitarian perspective among doctors, and urged action to be taken against hospitals that serve substandard meals. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had set up all the facilities but the government would get a bad name for the negligent behaviour of some doctors. Responding to the MLA's complaint, Health Minister Alla Nani assured that strict action would be taken against private hospitals for refusing to treat patients and warned that private hospitals that act negligently will be sized. Authorities were ordered to make medical services available to non-COVID patients.

MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy has become serious about the negligence of doctors in GGH. He himself visited the coronavirus victims at Anantapur GGH on Monday and told them to be brave and expressed anger at the doctors who were negligent in their duties. Corona victims should not be underestimated, doctors should be treated with a humanitarian perspective.

He said that better treatment should be given to the corona victims with a humanitarian approach and that the exploitation of private doctors during the corona crisis was inappropriate warned that action should not be taken on the charge. MLA Anantha said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was in favor of the COVID Warriors in all respects.

MLA himself went and observed for two and a half hours and talked to the COVID victims where victims were angry and complaint that none of the sisters were coming for the services. He said that except one at RDT hospital in the district, the quality food is not provided in all the hospitals. The facilities and specialist doctors are in the government hospital as compared to RDT. "Doctors and nurses at the government hospital at least did not even go to the rooms, saying that people were scared when the coronavirus test results appeared positive," he said. Anantha Venkatarami Reddy complaint to Alla Nani over the exploitation of the private hospitals for charging excess fees.