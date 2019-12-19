YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy sensational comments on AP capital

Guntur :YSRCP MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy felt that legislative and executive should be at one place in the capital and need to continue in Amaravati. Speaking to reporters in Narasaraopet on Thursday,he said that the government may develop Vizag as financial capital.

He said this is his personal opinion. He said, he will inform the matter to the Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at appropriate time. He said, we have already came from Hyderabad facing problems and added that it is difficult to shift the executive to Vizag.He expressed confidence that after getting experts committee report, the CM will take proper decision.