Live
- Karnataka landslide tragedy: As political slugfest erupts, Army joins rescue operations
- Budget will lay foundation for 'Viksit Bharat': PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines
- Lesser Googling and more naps may help reduce dementia
- Paris Olympics 2024: BCCI announces INR 8.5 crore monetary support to Indian athletes
- Secunderabad Ujjaini Mahankali goddess promises of good rains in Bhavishyavani
- Shubham Bansal to be back as Tirupati JC
- Netflix to premiere docu-film on visionary director SS Rajamouli; drops trailer
- Producer Dil Raju reveals release plans for Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’
- Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp to Introduce Usernames for Web Version
Just In
YSRCP MLAs arrived assembly with black scarves, to demand for discussion on law and order
Highlights
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLAs arrived at Assembly donning black scarves as part of their protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state
YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLAs arrived at Assembly donning black scarves as part of their protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The YCP has expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent incidents, including the murder in Vinukonda, and has vowed to fight for justice in the assembly.
The party is determined to hold the government accountable for maintaining peace and security for the citizens of the state and demand the discussion on the law and order issue in the state and attacks on opposition activists.
It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the YCP's protests and if any concrete measures will be taken to improve the situation in Andhra Pradesh.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS