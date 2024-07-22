  • Menu
YSRCP MLAs arrived assembly with black scarves, to demand for discussion on law and order

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLAs arrived at Assembly donning black scarves as part of their protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP MLAs arrived at Assembly donning black scarves as part of their protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The YCP has expressed their dissatisfaction with the recent incidents, including the murder in Vinukonda, and has vowed to fight for justice in the assembly.

The party is determined to hold the government accountable for maintaining peace and security for the citizens of the state and demand the discussion on the law and order issue in the state and attacks on opposition activists.

It remains to be seen how the government will respond to the YCP's protests and if any concrete measures will be taken to improve the situation in Andhra Pradesh.

