YSRCP MLAs to attend AP assembly budget session from tomorrow

The budget sessions of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly are scheduled to begin on Monday, with the Governor addressing both houses on the inaugural day. Following this, a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting will convene to determine the duration of the session. The Andhra Pradesh government is gearing up to present its budget in the assembly on the 28th of this month.

In preparation for the session, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and YCP MLAs will attend the assembly tomorrow. Jagan has issued instructions for his party's Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs). Prior to the session, he is expected to meet with his party members in the assembly committee hall to provide guidance on conduct within the legislative assembly and council.

The YCP aims to hold the government accountable, with a particular focus on the Super Six promises and addressing perceived government failures.

