YSRCP moves AP High Court over Tirumala Laddu Controversy
Highlights
The YSRCP has filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court over the Tirumala laddu controversy erupted following the allegations levelled by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu saying substandard items being used in the preparation of laddu.

In the petition, lawyers representing YSRCP highlighted allegations made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who claimed that animal fat was being mixed in the sacred offerings.
In response to these serious allegations, the YSRCP lawyers have requested the court to form a committee to investigate the claims.
The bench has scheduled to hear the arguments on this issue on Wednesday, indicating a significant legal exploration into the controversy that has captured public attention.
