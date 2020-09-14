YSRCP MP Margani Bharat urges centre to declare Rajamahendravaram as smart city

YSRCP MP Margani Bharat asked the centre to declare East Godavari district Rajahmundry as a smart city. Speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon sessions of Parliament, he demanded that infrastructure projects be undertaken in Rajahmundry. The MP has briefed the centre about the historical significance of city. "Solid waste management projects should be constructed in Rajahmundry. The city has all the qualifications to become a tourism, education and health hub; recently, another 21 panchayats have been merged in the city, " he said. The two have been asked to develop the twin cities in conjunction with Kakinada, which has already been declared a smart city.

Meanwhile, the Parliament officials have made all arrangements for the monsoon parliament session. The government has also conducted tests for the members from last week. The speaker who ha announced that there will be no entry to the members who tested positive for coronavirus has denied permission to coronavirus positive. On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will reportedly hold a virtual meeting with YSRCP MPs today at 12.30 pm. On this occasion, he will discuss with the MPs the strategy to be followed in the to be started Parliament sessions from Monday. The chief minister likely to direct the MPs to raise the voice parliament over the disbursement of funds that are due to the state and acquiring of irrigation projects to the state.

