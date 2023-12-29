YSRCP MP MVV Satyanarayana receives support in Padayatra

YSRCP Member of Parliament, MVV Satyanarayana, who is also the Eastern Constituency Coordinator for the YCP, organized a padayatra (foot march) to address the local problems in the area. The padayatra started on the 8th day, Tuesday, from TIC Point, Ambedkar Nagar, SC Colony, and went all the way to Gadapagadapa.

During the padayatra, MVV Satyanarayana interacted with the local people and listened to their issues. The 11th Ward Corporator, Ms. Golagani Hari Venkatakumari Srinivas, continued the padayatra on the 9th day, Thursday, covering a distance of 8km.

Mr. MVV Satyanarayana expressed his gratitude towards the people for showing their support and enthusiasm during the padayatra. He mentioned that the local infrastructure problems are being addressed promptly after immediate discussions, and the people are appreciating the efforts.



He also highlighted the welfare schemes initiated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, and stated that 100% of the promises made during his long padayatra have been fulfilled. The dignitaries present at the program expressed their desire to see YS Jaganmohan Reddy as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh once again in the future.

The program saw the participation of election observers, party leaders, women, fans, corporation directors, chairmen, and leaders of various affiliated organizations.