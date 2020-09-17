YSRCP MPs stages dharna at parliament seeking CBI inquiry over Amaravati lands scam held a dharna at the Delhi Parliament premises and protested with placards near the Gandhi statue demanding the central government to launch CBI inquiry into Amaravati land scam, fibre grid scam. The MPs also alleged that the judicial system in the state acting biased. YSRCP MP emphasised that they are not against any judge instead just making a point on a gag order issued by the court on media channels.

Vijayasai Reddy said the judiciary is acting tough on the media and threatening the fundamental rights of citizens. He urged the central government to intervene on the latest controversy and opined that many legal questions were being raised over the recent orders of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. The YSRCP MPs said that they will brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union Ministers on the functioning of the judiciary in Andhra Pradesh.

He also expressed concern that the courts were obstructing the development work of the people. He said it was strange that the courts were obstructing investigations into the scandals instead of uncovering the scams. They urged the center to intervene over the orders of the state high court. Earlier, the same issue was raised by MP Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha.

It is learned that the Andhra Pradesh high court has issued a gag order against any media reporting of the FIR and its contents and has put stay on ACB and SIT Investigations against the massive irregularities in the then Chandrababu government.