YSRCP natural choice for Oppn status says Botcha Satyanarayana

Vijayawada : Reiterating its demand for Opposition party status, YSRCP said that is the natural choice of Opposition in the Assembly.

Speaking outside the Assembly here on Monday, YSRCP leader in Legislative Council Botcha Satyanarayana said there are only two wings in the House, the coalition parties on one side in the treasury and the opposition being YSRCP which will be the natural choice for Opposition status.

“We expressed our concern during the Governor’s address but there was no response. A democracy cannot function without an Opposition which is the voice of the people. There is no option for the government other than conceding to our demand of giving Opposition status to YSRCP,” he argued.

He claimed that the government “got alerted” after their leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had visited to Guntur Mirchi Yard to highlight the farmers’ issue. “It was only after his visit that the coalition government in a knee jerk reaction had given the impression of taking action but still nothing significant has happened,” Satyanarayana said.

He said coalition has been telling that it is speaking with the Centre on the issue, but there is no clarity on the outcome. A positive outcome would be there only by a persistent questioning from the Opposition, he added.

He said while their leader visited Mirchi Yard to interact with the farmers, cases were registered citing model code of conduct for MLC elections though the same code did not come in the way of a recreational programme a few days back, referring to the fundraiser musical night organised by NTR Trust for Thalassemia patients on February 15. He said the government has to come to the rescue of mirchi farmers who are facing hardships due to slump in the price.

Satyanarayana opined that there are other major issues to be highlighted which only an Opposition can do in the House on behalf of the people. The unfulfilled Super Six promises of which only one-and-a-half were fulfilled and how various sections are allegedly being deceived need to be raised in the House, he said.

“This can be effectively done only by the Opposition and if the coalition is not following the basic democratic norms by denying our rightful share in the House, the people’s voice cannot be heard in full intensity and measure,” Satyanarayana said.

Former minister Peddireddy Ramachandara Reddy and others were also present.