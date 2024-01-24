YSRCP office inaugurated in Kadiri by Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy

The District Regional Coordinator Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy inaugurated the YSRCP office in Kadiri. The event was attended by B.S. Maqbool Ahmed, the YSR Congress Party candidate from Kadiri, as well as State CEC members Pula Srinivasa Reddy and Jagadishwar Reddy.

The event saw a significant turnout with the participation of numerous leaders, activists, and supporters of the party.

