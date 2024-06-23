Live
- Payyavula Keshav seeks Centre’s help to overcome financial crisis
- How justified is hill palace?
- Convert Rushikonda palace into hotel
- Our Vision Determines Our Actions
- Significance of names: Understanding wisdom and fusion
- Abuse, revenge replace humility, politeness in public life
- Focus will be laid on completing RuBs & RoBs, assures Pemmasani
- Good governance Implies task accomplishment and target fulfilment
- ‘Sandeham’ review: Entwined with thrills and twists
- Poor drainage facility poses threat to public health
Just In
YSRCP offices across state under scanner
- CRDA, civic body demolish under-construction central office of the party which is being built illegally on 2 acre irrigation department land
- YSRCP chief alleges politics of vendetta by Chandrababu, claims that authorities went ahead despite HC order halting any such act
- TDP says the land was transferred on instructions of CMO, though irrigation department has not given clearance
- Reports say YSRCP is constructing party offices in many parts of the state on costly govt lands given on nominal lease
Vijayawada : The party offices of YSRCP across the state are now under scanner. It is learnt that in many districts, the YSRCP had either taken the government land on nominal lease or it was transferred to the party under instructions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during the previous government’s rule. Even the capital region of Amravati which falls under the limits of CRDA was no exception.
Following the change in the government, the CRDA on Saturday swung into action and demolished the party office which was under construction at Sitanagaram under Tadepalli mandal.
The complaint was lodged with the commissioners of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) that the opposition party office was being built illegally on two acre irrigation department land.
According to TDP, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted that parcel of two acre land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli, misusing his power.
It is now clarified that the irrigation department has not given the clearance to hand over these two acre to the YSRCP, TDP press release said.
Reacting to this, Jagan Mohan Reddy on ‘X’ alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding High Court orders. “Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP’s central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers,” he said.
According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced at around 5.30 am on Saturday. “The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA.” The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure. This amounts to contempt of court, they added.
But reports from Visakhapatnam, Rajahmahendravaram, Eluru and Vizianagaram indicate that the YSRCP had allotted costly government land for construction of party offices and works in many places were near complete.
In Rajahmundry, it is alleged that two acre government land near R&B guest house has been transferred to the YSRCP by the district collector under instructions from CMO. The Municipal corporations which turned a blind eye so far are now issuing notices to the opposition party.
In Vizianagaram district, the then government transferred one acre of land to YSRCP in a great hurry, TDP alleged. Following this, the municipal corporation has now asked the commissioner to explain and take necessary action.