YSRCP offices across state under scanner

Vijayawada : The party offices of YSRCP across the state are now under scanner. It is learnt that in many districts, the YSRCP had either taken the government land on nominal lease or it was transferred to the party under instructions from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during the previous government’s rule. Even the capital region of Amravati which falls under the limits of CRDA was no exception.

Following the change in the government, the CRDA on Saturday swung into action and demolished the party office which was under construction at Sitanagaram under Tadepalli mandal.

The complaint was lodged with the commissioners of the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) and Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation (MTMC) that the opposition party office was being built illegally on two acre irrigation department land.

According to TDP, former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had allotted that parcel of two acre land in survey number 202/A1 in Tadepalli, misusing his power.

It is now clarified that the irrigation department has not given the clearance to hand over these two acre to the YSRCP, TDP press release said.

Reacting to this, Jagan Mohan Reddy on ‘X’ alleged that the demolition was carried out disregarding High Court orders. “Chandrababu took vendetta politics to the next level. Like a dictator, he got YSRCP’s central office demolished with excavators and bulldozers,” he said.



According to a YSRCP statement, the demolition commenced at around 5.30 am on Saturday. “The demolition proceeded even though the YSRCP had approached the High Court the previous day (Friday), challenging the preliminary actions of the CRDA.” The court had ordered a halt to any demolition activity which was conveyed to the CRDA commissioner by a party lawyer, but the authority still went ahead and demolished the structure. This amounts to contempt of court, they added.

But reports from Visakhapatnam, Rajahmahendravaram, Eluru and Vizianagaram indicate that the YSRCP had allotted costly government land for construction of party offices and works in many places were near complete.

In Rajahmundry, it is alleged that two acre government land near R&B guest house has been transferred to the YSRCP by the district collector under instructions from CMO. The Municipal corporations which turned a blind eye so far are now issuing notices to the opposition party.

In Vizianagaram district, the then government transferred one acre of land to YSRCP in a great hurry, TDP alleged. Following this, the municipal corporation has now asked the commissioner to explain and take necessary action.